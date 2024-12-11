Man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 charge asks court if he can go to Trump's inauguration

Trump says Jan. 6 committee members "should go to jail"

A California man who pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to obstruct the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress to certify President Biden's 2020 victory has asked the court for permission to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Russell Taylor, who was part of a group affiliated with the far-right, anti-government Three Percenters that was accused of plotting and planning to disrupt the electoral count, asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth if he can travel with his wife and children to Washington, D.C., and Maryland for the inauguration.

Jan. 6, 2021, Washington, D.C.: Government exhibit

Taylor's lawyer, Dyke Huish, said in a court filing that Taylor was invited to attend the ceremony by retired Rep. Chris Stewart, of Utah. Huish stated that Taylor had completed his home confinement and was in compliance with his probation. He wrote that Taylor "does not pose any risk or concern for this travel request."

Taylor admitted he had helped organize an effort on Telegram to travel to Washington on Jan. 6, to be "ready and willing to fight."

A day before Jan. 6, 2021, he addressed a crowd, saying, "I will see all tomorrow at the front lines. We are taking our country back!"

On Jan. 6, Taylor wore an armored tactical vest and brought a stun baton with him to the Capitol and was among the initial groups of rioters trying to break through police lines. He recorded a video in which he was seen urging rioters to fight with and push forward against police. Later that day, he posted on Telegram, "I was pushing through traitors all day today. WE STORMED THE CAPITOL! Freedom was fully demonstrated today!"

Taylor, who had no prior convictions, flipped and cooperated with the Justice Department, testifying against a lead organizer, Alan Hostetter, a former police chief who was convicted of a conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors recommended a prison term of almost 4.5 years for Taylor, but Lamberth instead sentenced him to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service. Lamberth said he believed Taylor had testified truthfully and expressed sincere remorse, and he said Taylor's cooperation had been "essential," which earned him the chance to avoid prison time.

Taylor told the judge, "I thought about why I was there and the mistake I made on January 6th. I thought about being charged with a crime by a country that I do love."

