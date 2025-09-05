Man found living in decked-out crawl space of Oregon condo without owner's knowledge, deputies say

Authorities this week said they discovered a man who had been living for some time in the crawl space of a condo near Portland, Oregon, that had been outfitted with various items, including lights, chargers and a bed. He also appeared to have changed the locks on the doors of the space.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, the situation unfolded a little before 11 p.m. local time Wednesday when deputies were called to a condo complex near Happy Valley, a small city located just southeast of Portland, after a witness reported seeing a man who wasn't known as a resident parking his car and walking toward the back of one of the buildings.

The witness also reported seeing the door to a crawl space open and a light on inside, the sheriff's office said.

The crawl space of a condo near Happy Valley, Oregon, where a man was discovered living inside by Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies. September 2025. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

By the time deputies arrived, the crawl space door was locked, the sheriff's office said, but they noticed the door was damaged and there was an extension cord running through a vent.

Deputies then contacted the condo's owner, who, after confirming the crawl space should not have anyone inside or any lights on, said they had previously heard "strange noises" coming from it, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies tried to open the crawl space door with the owner's keys, but they did not work, officials said. When they breached the door, they discovered 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur inside.

Inside the crawl space. September 2025. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

Bucur appeared to have been living for an "extended period of time" in the crawl space, which contained a bed, lights, televisions, chargers and other electronics that were plugged into the condo's power source, the sheriff's office said.

A meth pipe was found in the space, as well, officials said.

Bucur was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. His bail was set at $75,000. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.