California man gored by bull twice while checking out used car

TRACY, Calif. -- Dean King's trip to buy a used car took a bizarre and painful turn last week in Tracy, California. King, an Army veteran, went to check out the car on a rural property when he had a surprising encounter with an enraged bull, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

King said he initially did not see the massive animal bearing down on him. All he remembers is being knocked to the ground and the pain as the bull gored him twice in the abdomen.

King hid between a bush and the house on the property while the bull stood over him and snorted for some 20 minutes.

Finally, King heard a car honking and called out for help. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

"He was down by my feet," King said. "He would smell me, and then he'd snort. And I thought, 'Oh, I'm in for it.'"

"I thought I was gonna die," he said.

Authorities said he was fortunate to be alive. Doctors told him the extra weight around belly may have saved his life.