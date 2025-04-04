Hantavirus, which killed Gene Hackman's wife, linked to 3 deaths in rural California town

MAMMOTH LAKES – Three people in a rural California town have died from hantavirus, the same infection that authorities said killed Gene Hackman's wife earlier this year.

Health officials in Mono County said they have confirmed a third death from Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome in the town of Mammoth Lakes since the beginning of February.

Officials in New Mexico said that hantavirus, which is spread through contact with infected deer mice, was the cause of death for Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa. The partially mummified remains of the couple were found in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26 by maintenance and security workers.

Authorities said Hackman died from heart disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor, days after his wife died.

Of the three people who have died from the virus in Mammoth Lakes, health officials said one person had numerous mice in their home, while there was no evidence in the homes of the other two.

In the latest case, health officials said they don't have a clear idea where the person came in contact with the virus. They said mice were seen in their workplace, which is not unusual during this time of the year.

"The occurrence of three cases in a short period has me worried, especially this early in the year," said Dr. Tom Boo, the public health officer in Mono County.

Investigators did note that one person vacuumed in one or more areas where mice droppings were later found, but officials did not say if that was the source of the infection. Vacuuming up mouse droppings can spread the virus through the air and lead to infection.

Boo said cases of the virus are typically seen in the late spring and summer. They haven't seen any suspected cases in about a month, but remain concerned about the increase in activity.

"I want to emphasize that as far as we know, none of these three deceased individuals engaged in activities typically associated with exposure, such as cleaning out poorly ventilated indoor areas or outbuilding with a lot of mouse water," Boo said.

While the three people have not been identified, health officials said the third resident was a "young adult."

Mammoth Lakes is located on the eastern side of California's Sierra Nevada mountains. With a population of more than 7,000, the area is known for its skiing and trails.

While Boo said deer mice are widespread in the eastern Sierra, they believe numbers are high this year — including in Mammoth Lakes — increasing the risk of exposure.

Mono County has recorded 27 cases since it was first reported in 1993, making it the most in the state. Since 1980, California's Department of Public Health has reported fewer than 100 cases.

California typically sees two to three cases of hantavirus every year, health officials said. Last year, one person died in Sierra County from the virus.

What are the symptoms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome?

Symptoms of the virus typically begin with nonspecific flu-like symptoms, officials said. This includes fever, headache and body aches, as well as vomiting, diarrhea and sometimes abdominal pain.

Officials said the early symptoms are usually not mild, saying muscle aches are often severe.

The virus often progresses to include the lungs after a few days, leading to a cough. Shortness of breath is worrisome, officials said.

Health officials added that Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome frequently worsens rapidly, with potential death within a day or two.

About one in three people with an infection die. It does not spread person to person, only from deer mice.

How to prevent infection

The highest risk is in areas with poor ventilation and cleaning can "stir up the virus," officials said. Infested vehicles can also pose a risk.

Officials say to seal all gaps in your home that are larger than a pencil and to store food in rodent-proof containers.

People should use mice snap traps rather than glue and live traps.

Any area exposed area should be aired out for at least 30 minutes before cleaning. Then, put on gloves and an N-95 mask when cleaning, health officials said.

During the cleaning process, do not vacuum or sweep rodent droppings, nests or urine. Instead, they should pray contaminated areas with disinfectant or a newly made 10% bleach solution and let it sit for five minutes before wiping clean.