1 dead from hantavirus disease in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY -- The first case of hantavirus disease has been reported in California this year.

A resident in Sierra County has died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office. This is a disease caused by a North American strain of hantavirus known as Sin Nombre virus, and is transmitted by deer mice.

Infection happens when you breathe in air that is contaminated with the virus, such as air containing particles of deer mice urine, saliva, or droppings.

Once infected, the illness begins with a fever and flu-like symptoms such as headaches and body aches. This usually occurs within one to five weeks after inhaling the virus. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal are also common in the early part of the illness.

The virus cannot be passed from another person.

To prevent hantavirus infection:

• Seal up openings larger than ¼ inch (about the size of a pencil) where mice can get in

• Place snap traps indoors to catch mice

• Store all food items in rodent-proof containers to keep mice away

• Store woodpiles at least 100 feet away from your house to help keep rodent nesting areas away from your home

