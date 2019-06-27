Apple recalls 432,000 MacBook Pro laptops for fire and burn risks

Apple is recalling about 432,000 MacBook Pro laptop computers sold nationwide because they pose a fire hazard.

The company on Thursday said it had received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating -- with five consumers reporting minor burns and one suffering from smoke inhalation. The Cupertino, California-based company also received 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

Consumers are being urged to stop using the recalled laptops and contact Apple to schedule a free repair.

Manufactured in China, the recalled computers had a retail price of $2,000 and more, and were sold at Apple and electronics stores nationwide, as well as online, from September 2015 through February 2017.

In addition to the roughly 432,000 laptop computers sold in the U.S., about 26,000 of the recalled products were sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves laptop computers with a 15.4-inch diagonal screen, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 2256GB-1TB solid state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports and one HDMI port.

Consumers can figure if their laptop is among those being recalled by checking its serial number at: https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall/.

The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop computer or by choosing "About This Mac" from the Apple menu, according to the company.