Lyft offers free rides to evacuees of Southern California fires

LOS ANGELES — In response to the disastrous wildfires in Southern California, the popular ride-hailing company Lyft is offering free rides to evacuation centers for folks caught having to leave their homes or go to safety, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Lyft is offering free rides up to $40 for evacuees who used the promo code "LASAFERIDES."

Lyft is currently offering rides to the following evacuation centers:

Ventura County Fairgrounds

Nordhoff High School

Oxnard College Gymnasium

Santa Paula Community Center

Fillmore Veterans Memorial

Santa Barbara Multi Activity Center

UCLA

Balboa Recreation Center

Van Nuys Recreation Center

Delano Park

Cheviot Hills Recreation Center

To get the promo, open up the app and press the menu button (three vertical dots). Select "Promos" and enter the code.

The app indicates the offer will last until Thursday at 11:59 p.m.