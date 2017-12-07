Largest California fire eyes communities northwest of Los Angeles - live updates

Flames from the largest and most destructive Southern California wildfire, known as the Thomas Fire, churned toward coastal and mountain communities northwest of Los Angeles on Thursday, disrupting travel on a major highway and triggering more evacuations.

A wind forecast called for potentially dangerous gusts, but ones not likely to approach historic levels forecasters had feared, according to the National Weather Service.

"This is good news for the fire crews as the winds will not be driven quite as vigorously," a weather service statement said.

Follow along below for live updates on the fires. All times are Eastern unless otherwise noted.

CBS News

2:00 p.m.: Body found after crash in fire evacuation zone



A sheriff's official says a woman has been found dead after a car crash in an area under a mandatory evacuation order as the Thomas Fire raged in Southern California.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue tells The Associated Press that the woman's body was found Wednesday night at the scene of a crash in the Wheeler Canyon area of Santa Paula.

Donoghue says the car was found off the roadway after what appeared to be a single-car crash. He says there were no witnesses to the crash, but no foul play is suspected.

Donoghue says investigators were still trying to determine if the death was connected to the wildfires or if the person was trying to evacuate from the area.

The woman's name hasn't been released and a cause of death is still being determined.