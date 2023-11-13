Watch CBS News
Actor Lukas Gage and hairstylist Chris Appleton will divorce after 6 months of marriage

By C Mandler

/ CBS News

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton filed for divorce from his husband of six months, actor Lukas Gage, on Monday according to Los Angeles County court documents provided by Entertainment Tonight. 

The separation is dated November 10, and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation. 

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards - Arrivals
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards held at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Because of a Postnuptial Agreement signed in May that waived the right to spousal support, 28-year-old Gage and 40-year-old Appleton will maintain their respective "assets and obligations" as "separate property."

The couple were married in April of this year in a wedding that was notably officiated by Kim Kardashian and featured a musical performance by country superstar, Shania Twain. 

A month before the wedding, Appleton appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and when asked if there was someone special in his life, gushed about Gage. 

"Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," he told Barrymore back in March. "Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special."

C Mandler
1630512655666.jpg

C Mandler is a social media producer and trending topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 8:19 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

