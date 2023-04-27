Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and actor Lukas Gage tie the knot in Las Vegas

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and "White Lotus" actor Lukas Gage married in Las Vegas, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Wednesday.

"We did it," the 39-year-old hairstylist to the stars captioned in a series of photos from his big day.

"Ring finger where the rock is," the 27-year-old Gage also wrote on Instagram.

Appleton extended thanks to his friend and client, Kim Kardashian, along with musician Shania Twain. Photos and videos showed Kardashian officiating the couple's wedding, while Twain serenaded them with her hit song "You're Still the One," as they sipped champagne.

In March, Appleton appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and when asked if there was someone special in his life, gushed about Gage.

"Actually yeah. Listen, I'm very happy," he told Barrymore. "Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."