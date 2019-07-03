Funeral underway for Luis Alvarez, 9/11 first responder who testified before Congress

A funeral is underway for a former New York City police detective who fought until his final days for the extension of health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders. Hundreds of NYPD officers saluted the flag-draped casket of former Detective Luis Alvarez Wednesday as it was brought into a church in the New York City borough of Queens.

Alvarez died Saturday of colorectal cancer. The former U.S. Marine spent weeks down at Ground Zero searching for victims and was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016. He was one of more than 50,000 people whose illness had been linked to their exposure to toxins that were released after the towers collapsed.

Last month, Alvarez joined comedian Jon Stewart to demand that lawmakers pass a new compensation bill for first responders. The fund administrator said he could run out of money next year and has had to cut benefits.

The bill is awaiting a full House vote.

Stewart declined to speak to reporters Wednesday.