Vivian Spohr, wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr, involved in fatal car accident in Italy

The wife of Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said on Friday she was "at the complete disposal" of Italian judicial authorities following the death of a 24-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Sardinia.

Local media reports said Vivian Spohr was at the wheel of an SUV that was in collision with a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Tuesday in the seaside resort of Porto Cervo. Gaia Costa, 24, from Tempio Pausania, in the Gallura region of northern Sardinia, died of serious head injuries at the scene, according to reports.

Italien News, citing investigators, reported that Spohr initially drove away because she said she had not realized what happened, but passers-by got her attention and she stopped. Authorities are investigating whether Spohr may have been distracted by her cell phone while driving, Italien News reported.

In a statement issued by her Italian lawyer on Friday, the 51-year-old German businesswoman expressed "dismay and deep sorrow for this grave accident, which has devastated a family, the town of Tempio, and the entire community of Gallura."

Carsten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa, and his wife Vivian Spohr appear at the "PIN Benefit Auction 2023" of the Friends of the Pinakothek der Moderne at the Pinakothek der Moderne on Nov. 18, 2023 in Munich. Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images

The statement added that Spohr places herself "at the complete disposal of the Italian judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, while aware that such a great personal loss cannot be repaired, will take steps to mitigate its consequences."

Costa's family has not yet commented publicly, but their lawyer, Antonello Desini, told La Repubblica: "At this time, we must respect the grief of a broken family."

Spohr had been staying at her family's vacation home when the accident occurred, local media reported. She returned to Germany shortly after the accident.

According to Forbes, Deutsche Lufthansa has more than 100,000 employees and last year made $1.5 billion in profits.