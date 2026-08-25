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Private student loan rates are low overall right now, but those rock-bottom rate offers aren't realistic for every borrower. Nirat/Getty Images

Paying for college has changed substantially for borrowers over the last few years — and some big changes went into effect recently. Last month, new federal student loan rules took effect, reshaping how students and families can borrow for higher education. And for those who still have a funding gap after scholarships, grants and federal aid, private student loans may be one of the remaining ways to cover it.

But borrowing privately can come with a wide range of costs. Unlike federal student loans, which generally carry standardized rates for each loan type, private student loan rates are based heavily on both the interest rate environment and the applicant's financial profile. As a result, two students borrowing the same amount for the same school could receive offers with dramatically different interest rates.

That makes the rate-shopping process important before committing to a private student loan. So, what are the lowest private student loan rates available now, and what could it take to qualify? That's what we'll examine below.

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What are the lowest private student loan rates you can get right now?

Right now, the lowest advertised private student loan rates are starting at just under 2% APR, according to student loan rate data from Money.com. And, several of the most competitive options have starting fixed rates below 2.5%, putting the low end of today's private student loan market in roughly the 2% range.

That doesn't mean all student loan borrowers will qualify for a rate that low, though. The advertised rate ranges are wide, with fixed APRs on the same loans reaching roughly 16% to 18% at the upper end of the scale. In other words, the private student loan rate you're offered could look very different from the lowest rate used to advertise the loan.

That's because private student loan rates are generally determined by factors such as your credit history, income, debt obligations and overall financial profile. And many college students have limited credit histories or earnings, which can make it difficult to qualify for the lowest rates on their own.

The terms attached to the lowest student loan rates also matter. Some lenders factor automatic payment discounts or other discounts into their advertised minimum APRs, for example, while the repayment term you select and whether you make payments while enrolled can also affect your borrowing costs. As a result, a private student loan advertising a rate near 2% doesn't necessarily mean you'll receive that rate under the repayment structure you want.

That's why it generally makes sense to compare the actual student loan rates you're offered rather than choosing a private student loan based solely on its advertised minimum. Many lenders allow you to prequalify without a hard credit inquiry, so checking several offers can provide a more realistic picture of what you'll pay and help you identify the lowest rate available based on your financial profile.

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How can you qualify for a lower private student loan rate?

Because private student loans are credit-based, there are several steps you can take to improve your chances of receiving an offer near the lower end of a lender's rate range.

One of the most important is applying with a creditworthy cosigner. Many undergraduate students haven't had enough time to build the credit and income history necessary to qualify for the best private student loan rates independently, but adding a parent or another qualified cosigner can strengthen the application and potentially reduce the rate. Some lenders also allow borrowers to apply to release the cosigner after making a certain number of qualifying payments.

It also pays to compare several student loan lenders rather than accepting the first offer. While the difference between a 3% rate and a 7% rate may not seem enormous when you're initially borrowing, it can translate into thousands of dollars in additional interest over a lengthy repayment period. And, since each lender uses its own underwriting criteria, shopping around can uncover substantially different offers for the same borrower.

You should also compare fixed and variable student loan rates carefully. A variable-rate student loan may occasionally offer a lower initial borrowing cost, but the rate can change over time based on its underlying benchmark. A fixed-rate student loan provides more predictability because your rate won't fluctuate with market conditions.

It also makes sense to look beyond the headline APR while comparing your options. Autopay discounts, repayment terms, in-school payment requirements, fees, hardship programs and cosigner-release policies can all affect the overall value of a loan. In turn, a slightly higher rate with better borrower protections could ultimately be a better fit than the absolute lowest rate available.

The bottom line

Private student loan rates are starting below 2% with some lenders right now, but those rock-bottom offers aren't necessarily realistic for every borrower. Your credit profile, income, cosigner, repayment term and available discounts can all determine what you actually pay.

So, if private student loan borrowing is necessary after exhausting scholarships, grants and federal loan options, compare offers from several lenders based on the rates you personally qualify for. The lowest advertised rate may catch your attention, but the lowest qualified rate — combined with repayment terms you can comfortably manage — is what ultimately matters.