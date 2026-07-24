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Student loan borrowers can spend as much time evaluating rates as they do comparing loan repayment terms and benefits. Pla2na/Getty Images

Paying for college has become more complicated in recent years. Not only do tuition and living costs keep climbing, but federal student loan rules continue to evolve, making it more difficult for certain borrowers to take advantage of those borrowing options. In turn, many families are finding that scholarships, grants and federal aid won't fully cover the bill. That has more students and parents comparing the private student loan options that are available to them as a way to cover the financing gaps.

But choosing a private student loan isn't just about finding a lender that's willing to approve your application. The interest rate attached to that loan will determine how much you'll ultimately repay for the money you borrow, potentially adding thousands of dollars to the total cost of your education. Even a relatively small difference in the interest rate can have a meaningful impact over a repayment period that stretches a decade or longer.

That's why borrowers shopping for financing ahead of the upcoming fall semester should spend as much time evaluating interest rates as they do comparing repayment terms and borrower benefits. While the lowest advertised student loan rates can look appealing, they're rarely available to every applicant, making it important to understand what a good rate actually looks like in today's lending environment.

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What's a good student loan interest rate for fall 2026?

Private student loan rates vary widely right now, with many lenders advertising fixed rates beginning in the mid-2% range for the strongest applicants and extending into the mid-to-high teens for borrowers with weaker credit profiles or other risk factors. Variable-rate loans also start in the low-to-mid 3% range at many institutions but can climb well above 16%. That broad range means there isn't a single number that qualifies as a good student loan interest rate. Rather, the answer depends on your financial profile and where your offer falls compared to today's overall market. Here's a general guideline to follow:

Excellent: Below 5%

A fixed interest rate below 5% is considered highly competitive in today's private student loan market. These rates are generally reserved for borrowers with exceptional credit, stable income (or a creditworthy co-signer), strong academic standing and other favorable underwriting factors. While only a small percentage of applicants will qualify for these headline rates, they represent the best financing available in the current environment.

Learn more about the best student loans available to you today.

Very good: 5% to 7%

A fixed student loan rate between 5% and 7% remains an excellent outcome for many borrowers. Borrowers with strong credit histories and steady financial backgrounds frequently fall into this range. While these rates are slightly above the lowest advertised offers, they're still low enough to keep borrowing costs manageable over the life of the loan.

Good: 7% to 9%

Rates in the 7% to 9% range remain competitive for many students, particularly younger borrowers with limited credit histories who don't qualify for premium pricing. If your offered rate falls here, it may still represent a reasonable borrowing cost, especially if you plan to repay the loan aggressively or refinance after graduation if interest rates decline or your financial profile improves.

Fair: 9% to 12%

Borrowers offered rates between 9% and 12% should pause before accepting a loan. While these rates are common in today's market and may be the best available option for some applicants, they'll noticeably increase the total amount repaid over time. Before moving forward, it can be worth exploring whether adding a qualified co-signer, borrowing less or improving your credit profile could produce a better offer.

Above 12%: Compare carefully

Many private lenders currently advertise maximum fixed rates ranging from roughly 13% to nearly 18%, with variable-rate ceilings reaching similar levels. Borrowers receiving offers in this range should compare multiple lenders carefully before signing. Rates above 12% significantly increase long-term borrowing costs, making it especially important to exhaust federal student loan eligibility first, seek additional scholarships or grants and consider whether the full borrowing amount is truly necessary.

How to qualify for the best student loan rates now

While interest rates ultimately depend on each lender's underwriting standards, there are steps borrowers can take to improve their chances of receiving a competitive offer, including the following:

Apply with a qualified co-signer

Many undergraduate students have limited credit histories, making it difficult to qualify for the lowest available rates independently. Adding a co-signer with excellent credit and stable income can substantially improve approval odds while also lowering the offered interest rate.

Build your credit before applying

Borrowers applying without a co-signer should review their credit reports, pay all bills on time, reduce outstanding debt where possible and avoid taking on unnecessary new credit before submitting applications, as even modest improvements in credit can translate into lower borrowing costs.

Shop around before committing

Interest rates can vary considerably between lenders, even for borrowers with identical financial profiles. Requesting multiple rate quotes within a relatively short shopping window allows borrowers to compare offers side by side and identify the most competitive option before accepting a loan.

Choose a shorter repayment term if it's affordable

Loans with shorter repayment periods often carry lower interest rates than longer-term options. While monthly payments will typically be higher, borrowers who can comfortably afford them can use these shorter-term loans to reduce both their interest rate and the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

Consider fixed versus variable rates carefully

Variable rates often begin slightly lower than fixed rates but can increase over time as benchmark interest rates change. Borrowers who value predictable monthly payments may prefer locking in a fixed rate, while those planning to repay their loans quickly may find a variable-rate loan worth considering if they understand the potential risks.

The bottom line

A good student loan interest rate for fall 2026 generally falls below 7%, while rates under 5% represent the strongest offers available to highly qualified borrowers. That said, every borrower's situation is different, and the lowest advertised rate isn't necessarily the benchmark you should expect. Comparing multiple offers, strengthening your credit profile where possible and exhausting federal student loan options before turning to private financing can all help ensure you secure the most competitive rate available for your circumstances and potentially save thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.