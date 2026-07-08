Filed your FAFSA? Here are 3 other ways student loan borrowers can get help for fall 2026

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Submitting the FAFSA is a good first step, but it may not be your last if your federal funding comes up short. iamnoonmai/Getty Images

The college financing process rarely ends when the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is submitted. For many students, filling out the FAFSA, which is the form students are required to complete to apply for college-related financial assistance, is simply the first step in figuring out how they'll pay for school. The real challenge often comes after the financial aid offers arrive and students begin comparing what's been awarded against what they'll actually owe.

At that point, many students discover that even after grants, scholarships and federal student loans are factored in, there's still a gap to fill in terms of their tuition and expenses. That shortfall can be especially frustrating in this landscape, though, as college costs remain elevated and recent changes to the federal student loan landscape have had a big impact on the borrowing options and limits students now have. In turn, many borrowers are wondering how they'll finance the college year ahead without taking on more debt than necessary.

The good news is that filing the FAFSA doesn't mean you've exhausted your options. Depending on your circumstances, there may be other ways to fill in the gaps left by federal funding.

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If you've already submitted your FAFSA but still need help covering your education costs, consider these additional strategies:

Appeal your financial aid award

Receiving a financial aid package isn't necessarily the final word. If your family's financial circumstances have changed since you filed the FAFSA, or if the aid package doesn't accurately reflect your ability to pay, you may be able to request a professional judgment review or financial aid appeal.

For example, events such as job loss, reduced work hours, major medical expenses, divorce or the death of a parent can all justify a reevaluation. It's typically still worth asking whether additional institutional grants or scholarships have become available, even if your financial circumstances haven't changed dramatically.

When submitting an appeal, be sure to provide documentation that supports your request and explain your situation clearly and professionally. While schools aren't required to adjust aid packages, many have discretion to do so when it's warranted, so having proof of the changes on hand could make a difference.

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Compare private student loans carefully

If you've exhausted your federal aid and grants and still have a funding gap, a private student loan may help cover the remaining costs. But unlike federal student loans, private loans are issued by banks, credit unions and online lenders, and the terms of these loans can vary significantly, so it's important to know what you're getting into.

Before signing a private student loan agreement, be sure to compare interest rates, repayment options, borrower protections and fees across multiple lenders. Borrowers with strong credit — or those applying with a creditworthy cosigner — may qualify for lower rates, potentially reducing borrowing costs over time. It's also worth looking for lenders that offer flexible repayment plans, hardship assistance or cosigner release programs.

Most importantly, only borrow what you truly need. While private student loans can bridge a financing gap, they generally don't offer the same repayment flexibility or forgiveness opportunities as federal student loans. That makes it especially important to maximize federal aid and other funding sources before turning to private borrowing.

Apply for scholarships throughout the year

Many students make the mistake of treating scholarships as something you apply for before college decisions are made. In reality, plenty of scholarship opportunities remain available throughout the academic year, including many with deadlines in late summer and even after classes begin. Current college students may also want to check with their school's financial aid office or academic department, as many institutions offer scholarships reserved specifically for returning students.

Whether you're a new student or returning, be sure to look beyond national scholarship competitions and focus on local opportunities as well. Community foundations, nonprofit organizations, employers, professional associations and civic groups often offer scholarships that receive far fewer applications than nationally advertised awards. Smaller scholarships of $500 or $1,000 may not seem significant on their own, but stacking several together can substantially reduce the amount you'll need to borrow.

The bottom line

Submitting the FAFSA is an important first step, but it doesn't have to be your last. If your financial aid package still leaves you short, applying for additional scholarships, appealing your aid award and carefully comparing private student loan options can all help bridge the gap.

The key is to work through your options in the right order. Free aid, such as grants and scholarships, should always come first, followed by federal student loans if additional borrowing is necessary. If there's still a remaining balance, shopping around for a competitively priced private student loan can help you cover the difference while minimizing your long-term borrowing costs.