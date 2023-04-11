Police release bodycam footage in Louisville bank shooting

Louisville Metro Police released police bodycam footage in Monday's shooting at a bank in which five people were killed and eight others injured.

The shooting occurred Monday morning inside a branch of Old National Bank. Police said that the 25-year-old shooter, identified as Connor Sturgeon, was a bank employee.

The shooter was killed during an exchange of gunfire with responding officers, police have said, and was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15-style weapon. Police also said he livestreamed the shooting.

In a news briefing Tuesday evening, Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said that officers were dispatched to the bank at 8:38 a.m., Monday, and arrived within three minutes. Immediately upon their arrival, shots were fired at them from the lobby area of the bank, before they had even exited their vehicles, Humphrey said.

Humphrey said that by the time the officers arrived at the scene, the shooter had already killed victims inside the bank but had returned to the lobby to wait in "ambush," which is when he opened fire on the officers.

At 8:44 a.m., the shooter again fired at officers, and they returned fire. They entered the building one minute later, at 8:45 a.m., and confirmed that the suspect was no longer a threat.

Two officers were shot and wounded by the suspect as they tried to approach the lobby with rifles, Humphrey said. One of those officers, 26-year-old Nickolas Wilt, was shot in the head, while the other, identified as Corey Galloway, suffered a minor gunshot wound. Police provided footage from both Wilt and Galloway's body cameras.

After being struck, Galloway was forced to hide behind a planter. As more responding officers attempted to go up the lobby stairs and rescue the wounded Wilt, the suspect opened fire on them, prompting them to return fire. While shooting at officers, Humphrey said, the suspect broke out a glass window of the building. It was that action that allowed Galloway to determine the suspect's location, and he was able to shoot and kill the gunman.

"Officer Galloway can finally get the vantage point to see where this threat is coming from," Humphrey said. "Once he is able to see the threat, he then engages the threat, shoots and kills the suspect."

Humphrey also praised the actions of Wilt, who graduated from the academy last month.

"Officer Wilt was a brand new officer," Humphrey said. "He had no experience. He was going based on two things: His training and his character. And you will see that he never hesitates. Even after getting shot at. This young man went back into the line of fire in order to protect others."

The five people killed were identified as 40-year-old Joshua Barrick, 63-year-old Thomas Elliot, 64-year-old James Tutt, 57-year-old Deana Eckert and Juliana Farmer.

The shooter had interned at the bank for several summers before becoming a full-time employee in 2021, police said.