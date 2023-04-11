Louisville shooter bought gun legally last week, police say

The gunman who opened fire at an Old National Bank branch in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday bought the weapon legally last week, Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a press conference Tuesday.

Gwinn-Villaroel said the 25-year-old shooter, who was an employee of the bank, bought the weapon from a local dealership on Apr. 4. Officials have identified the weapon as an AR-15.

On Monday morning, the shooter opened fire inside the bank, killing five and injuring eight others. He was killed by police after exchanging fire with officers, who responded to the scene within three minutes. One officer remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, officials said Tuesday. Three other people remain hospitalized.

Gwinn-Villaroel said Tuesday that there has been a search of the shooter's home. She did not go into specifics about what investigators found. Officials have also said that the shooting was livestreamed on social media.