Los Lonely Boys are back with "Resurrection" and a renewed sound

Los Lonely Boys reflect on their journey to "Resurrection," importance of family

Los Lonely Boys, the Texas trio known for their hit single "Heaven," has returned with a new album titled "Resurrection." The band — made up of brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza — has been largely absent from the music scene for over a decade.

Now, they're back, bringing their signature Texican rock 'n' roll sound to life once again.

"It's been about 10 or 11 years since we've actually released a record," said lead guitarist Henry Garza.

When asked what they've been busy doing in the time, the brothers said that they've been raising their families and becoming grandfathers, and doing activities like bowling.

Their sound, they say, has marinated over the years, but it still carries the distinct Texas flavor that first put them on the map.

"It just happens naturally," said Henry. "The sound of Texican rock 'n' roll is what we call it."

The Garza brothers took a walk down memory lane, visiting the Hotel San Jose in Austin, where they used to bus before hitting it big. It was here that they honed their craft, long before they made it to the South by Southwest music festival.

Their breakout 2003 hit, "Heaven," which earned them a Grammy, was born out of personal tragedy.

Henry Garza's son, Enrico, died in bed right beside him from sudden infant death syndrome. One day, as he prayed on his knees, the lyrics to "Heaven" came to him.

"Look, it was like supernatural. I got hit by this invisible bolt of lightning that said, 'Write this down,'" he said.

Despite facing some resistance from record labels, the band insisted on recording the song, and it became a massive success.

"I still definitely think it's one of the world's loudest prayers," said Henry.

Their new album includes another heartfelt song titled "Send More Love," which the brothers describe as a prayer asking for more love in a world that they say seems to be "going crazy."

"The song's about talking to God and telling him, 'Hey, can you send some more love down here because we're going broke,'" said Henry.

The band credits their father, Enrique Garza, a fellow musician and their biggest influence. Just last week, shortly after the release of "Resurrection," their father passed away, making the album's release even more special.

"He used to stand up there when we were three little guys and we sounded like crap, and he was there, still proud," said Ringo Garza.

Henry's three sons are also continuing the family's musical legacy with their own band, which has opened for Los Lonely Boys.

As the brothers continue to make music together, their bond remains strong.

"These are my brothers," said Jojo.