Los Angeles mayor threatens to cut power and water for businesses violating coronavirus lockdown

The mayor of Los Angeles on Tuesday threatened to cut the water supply and power for any non-essential business that doesn't comply with the city's coronavirus shutdown measures. These businesses could also face misdemeanor charges for violating the "safer at home" emergency orders.

"We're still getting reports each day of non-essential businesses continuing to operate as normal," Mayor Eric Garcetti said in his daily coronavirus briefing earlier this week. "This behavior is irresponsible and selfish."

"You know who you are," the mayor added. "You need to stop it. This is your chance to step up and shut it down, because if you don't, we will shut you down." He also urged citizens to report any non-essential businesses that are still operating as usual during the lockdown using this online form.

Garcetti said, though, that no residences would have water or electricity turned off.

COVID-19 Response Update from Mayor Garcetti, March 24 Join us for an update on the COVID-19 crisis, including our work to expand testing for high-risk Angelenos, ramp up enforcement for businesses under our Safer at Home order, and get more Angelenos involved with stopping the spread of this virus. Closed captioning available at lacityview.org/live Únase a nosotros para obtener una actualización sobre la crisis de COVID-19, incluyendo nuestro trabajo para incrementar pruebas para angelinos de alto riesgo, aumentar la ejecución de nuestra orden “Más Protegidos en Casa” para las empresas y involucrar a más angelinos para poder detener la propagación de este virus. Posted by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Under Los Angeles' "safer at home" ordinance, all residents must stay home, most outside gatherings are banned and all non-essential businesses must be closed. Essential businesses include grocery stores, convenience stores, health care services, media services and marijuana dispensaries. Restaurants are open for take-out and delivery only.

The "safer at home" order is a legally enforceable order, according the city's website. "Failure to heed the order is a misdemeanor that can result in fines or jail time," it explained.

Los Angeles County has confirmed at least 799 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. In the state of California, there have been 3,243 cases of COVID-19 infection and 68 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.