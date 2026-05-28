Looking for a low mortgage interest rate? Pay attention to these 3 June dates

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are multiple dates on the June calendar on which mortgage interest rates could change again. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Whether you're a homebuyer or an owner looking to refinance, you probably haven't had much luck in the mortgage interest rate climate in recent weeks. After rates gradually but consistently declined in 2025, the reverse has occurred this spring. Impacted by overseas conflicts, a rising inflation rate and a stalled Federal Reserve interest rate policy, mortgage interest rates have risen by more than half a percentage point, on average, from where they were in early March (and, briefly, in mid-April). That's left millions of homebuyers on the sidelines during what is normally one of the better times of the year to purchase a home. And it's left homeowners saddled with interest rates over 7%, with few affordable ways to get their rate down.

But a new month is looming and, with it, new economic data points and releases that could influence the mortgage interest rate environment anew. Considering that mortgage rates change on a daily basis, borrowers will need to be proactive and willing to lock in an affordable rate when found, as the opportunity could be temporary. To better time their next move, it helps to know which dates to pay attention to specifically this June. Below, we'll examine three that could easily impact the mortgage rate climate again.

Start by seeing which mortgage rate offers you currently qualify for here.

3 June dates that could impact mortgage interest rates

While predicting the future of mortgage interest rates is inherently impossible to do with precision, borrowers can still gain an approximate idea of when things could change again. This June it could be worth paying closer attention to these three dates and the days that follow:

Friday, June 5

The next unemployment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is set for release on this date. And if it shows softening in the employment sector or a rise in the unemployment rate, interest rates could be impacted, as this data may encourage a Fed rate cut at a later meeting. That could result in lower mortgage interest rates as lenders preemptively adjust their rate offers to borrowers.

In other words, the unemployment report on this date could have a domino effect, leading to lower mortgage interest rates. It's worth monitoring the market reaction on this date, then, and the days that follow, to see if mortgage rates change more advantageously for buyers and owners hoping to refinance.

Learn more about your current mortgage options online today.

Wednesday, June 10

Less than a week after the next unemployment report is released, the latest inflation reading will also be available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Expect a significant market reaction here, as the last two reports showed a significant surge.

Inflation in April rose to its highest level in three years, and additional upward movement could not only wipe out the chances of a Fed rate cut but also encourage a hike, which will lead to higher mortgage rates as a result. If inflation comes in lower than expected, however, the opposite impact could be felt. The report will be released at 8:30 AM ET.

Wednesday, June 17

There was no Federal Reserve meeting in May, leaving the high-rate interest climate that borrowers find themselves stuck in largely unchanged for the month. But the June meeting has the potential to significantly alter the mortgage rate climate.

Not only is there a new chairman heading the central bank, but the Fed will also have the aforementioned two new data points to interpret. While a rate cut at the Fed's June meeting seems highly unlikely now, even comments made about a rate cut timeline after the meeting concludes on this date could impact interest rates – and mortgage rates, too.

The bottom line

Mortgage interest rates are constantly evolving in both positive and negative ways. And, this June, that dynamic could be even more powerful with various drivers in play. Borrowers should prepare to take advantage, should rates here move in a more affordable direction. While they may not be able to control the impact of overseas conflicts, geopolitical tensions or Fed policy at home, they can improve their credit score, get pre-qualified and monitor rates carefully. This way, when rates do inevitably improve again, they'll be ready and willing to lock in a better rate when it materializes.