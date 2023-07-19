London police apologize to family for unsolved 1987 ax murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan

London's Metropolitan Police apologized Wednesday to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax in a pub car park 36 years ago, for the force's failure to bring those responsible to justice.

The Met, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals over many years that have led to it being labelled racists, misogynistic and homophobic, admitted that its investigation had been "marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness."

This undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday July 19, 2023, shows private investigator Daniel Morgan. / AP

"I unequivocally and unreservedly apologize for the failure of the Metropolitan Police Service to bring those responsible for the murder of Daniel Morgan to justice," said Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley.

In addition to the apology, the Met agreed a "mutually satisfactory settlement" with Morgan's family, who brought a civil suit against the force.

No financial details were disclosed, but the payout is believed to be around 2 million pounds (about $2.6 million), according to British media.

Morgan was killed with an ax in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in southeast London on March 10, 1987.

The initial investigation was heavily criticized, with the murder scene not searched and left unguarded. Not all alibis were sought. And a subsequent investigation by another English police force was believed to have been compromised by the presence of a senior Met officer in the team.

In June 2021, an independent panel produced a scathing report accusing the Met of "a form of institutional corruption" for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

In May this year, documents relating to the inquiry into Morgan's death were found in a locked cabinet at the Met's London headquarters.

The family said in a statement that the two sides the parties were able to agree a "mutually satisfactory settlement of the proposed claims, including an admission of liability on behalf of the commissioner in respect of the conduct of his officers in response to the murder."

In its statement the Met said six extensive investigations and five forensic reviews of the case have been conducted.

"We have not given up on this case. There still remains a possibility of solving this murder," the police said. "Our work to make that happen will not stop no matter how much time passes."

A reward of 50,000 pounds (about $65,000) has been offered -- "one of the largest rewards ever made available by a UK police service," according to the Met -- for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

The apology is the latest in a string of highly damaging episodes for the U.K.'s biggest police force.

In March, a review found it to be institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.

The report, written by government official Louise Casey, was commissioned after the kidnap, rape and murder two years ago of a London woman, Sarah Everard, by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Since then another officer, David Carrick, has also been jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades.

The Met revealed in January that 1,071 of its own officers had been or were under investigation for domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

AFP contributed to this report.