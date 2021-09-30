Sarah Everard's murderer, London police officer Wayne Couzens, sentenced to life in prison

London — A London police officer was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard. The sentence — the maximum in the U.K. as there is no death penalty — was handed down by the court after two days of hearings where prosecutors argued that Wayne Couzens had falsely arrested Everard before raping and killing her.

"In my judgement, the misuse of a police officer's role such as occured in this case in order to kidnap rape and murder a lone victim is of equal seriousness as a murder carried out for the purupose of advancing a political, religious, racial, or ideological cause," Justice Adrian Fulford said. "All of these situations attack different aspects of the fundamental underpinning of our democratic way of life."

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, was abducted from a London street in early March while walking home from dinner at a friend's house. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that Couzens falsely arrested her under the guise of enforcing coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which were in place at the time. He then raped her, murdered her, and burned her body, which was discovered in a woodland outside the city a week after her disappearance.

Everard's killing sparked widespread protests across the U.K. against violence against women and, when a vigil in Everard's honor was roughly broken up by police, against heavy-handed policing.

"You have eroded the confidence that the public are entitled to have in the police forces of England and Wales," Justice Fulford said. "It is critical that every subject in this country can trust police officers when they encounter them and submit to their authority, which they are entitled to believe is exercised in good faith."

"We are very pleased that Wayne Couzens has received a full life sentence and will spend the rest of his life in jail," Everard's family said in a statement after the verdict was handed down. "Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief."

National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter said in a statement that, "this predator [Couzens] is an absolute disgrace to the police service, and I am totally ashamed that he was ever a police officer. I am proud to carry a warrant card, but this vile individual's abuse of that authority has cast a shadow on all those who work within policing. He has brought disgrace to our uniform. The way he took advantage of Sarah's trust makes me feel sick to the stomach."

"We all feel betrayed that Couzens abused his position as a police officer to commit such abhorrent crimes," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. "All of us should be free to walk our streets safely."

Member of Parliament Harriet Harman sent a letter to the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, asking for her resignation.

"Women need to be confident that the police are there to make them safe, not to put them at risk. Women need to be able to trust the police, not fear them," she wrote.

Activist groups also called for widespread changes to policing, citing a culture of impunity for officers like Couzens, who had been accused of indecent exposure at least two times before killing Everard. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, a watchdog group, was investigating whether those allegations were handled correctly by police at the times they were made.

"15 former and serving police officers have killed women since 2009. The last 5 years saw 800 allegations of domestic abuse against officers & 52% found guilty of sexual misconduct kept their jobs," British lawmaker Nadia Whittome said in a tweet. "This isn't 'one bad apple'. We need justice, accountability and culture change."

"Accountability doesn't end with Couzens' sentence," the organizers of the vigil for Sarah Everard that was broken up by police, Reclaim These Streets, said on Twitter. "His abhorrent act was enabled by a police culture which turns a blind eye to misogyny & let a serving officer abuse his power. We cannot let the Met police off the hook. We demand better."