Lizzo opens up about new music amid yearslong legal battle: "The truth will come out"

Lizzo is opening up about her new music amid a yearslong legal battle and why she indefinitely placed a project on hold last year.

Her highly anticipated album is set to be released on June 5 and the singer hopes it empowers women with the use of a single word.

"The album is called 'Bitch,'" Lizzo said. "After the song … I always have a title track."

The album's title track samples Meredith Brooks' feminist anthem of the same name as well as Missy Elliott's song, "She's a Bitch."

"I feel like what both of those women did was they pushed that word forward in a way that empowered it, instead of taking the power away. Like that's a word that used to get hurled at women," Lizzo told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview. "It's my favorite word."

"The truth will come out"

The Grammy winner's new music comes amid her legal trouble.

In 2023, three of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer, alleging a hostile work environment and sexual harassment during her world tour. One dancer also claimed she was shamed for her weight.

The weight shaming allegation was ultimately dismissed.

But some of the sexual harassment claims still remain, including the dancers' allegation that Lizzo pressured them to engage with nude performers at a burlesque club in Amsterdam.

Lizzo is appealing that ruling and said she will not settle.

"I'm fighting the case because I know that it's not true," she said. "Just like the fat shaming one is not true."

If the case goes to trial, Lizzo said she's ready to testify, saying, "the truth will come out, and that's why I'm not afraid of it."

"The truth is less salacious than the headlines," she added.

Lizzo said because it is an ongoing case, she can't talk about the details, but added she "cannot wait for it to be dismissed."

Last year, the singer was set to release another studio album, "Love in Real Life." Two of the singles didn't reach the Billboard charts and later the project was put on hold indefinitely, which Lizzo said was her decision.

"I didn't delay anything," she said. "I think that I have been working on an album and I put a lot of pressure on me for a long time, and I think what I learned last year was like, I'm here to make music. I'm here to give music to my fans."

Weight loss journey

Lizzo has also made headlines for her weight loss journey.

"I released the anxiety I was going through. I released depression and I also released some weight on my body."

She said she's "not a skinny person" and is not trying to be.

"I mean if I came out today as a brand new artist with this body, I would still get the same criticisms I got back in 2019."

Responding to rumors that she used weight loss medications, Lizzo explained her weight loss journey was done "with a calorie deficit, cardio and protein."

But she admitted she tried a GLP-1 drug years ago, and said it didn't work for her.

"I'm scared of needles and it just did not work out for me," she explained. "So when I decided to do the weight release journey in 2023, which was years after, I was like, 'I'm gonna have to do it the old fashioned way.'"

Focusing on music

As for the future, the four-time Grammy winner said she's looking forward to touring again soon.

"I know the music is good and I know my heart is good," she said. "So if I know that, I have nothing to worry about. People are gonna say what they wanna say. They're gonna think what they are going to think."

She said believing in her heart and craft she hopes to "inspire other people to do it too."