Lizzo: "There's a long list" of things the public gets wrong about me

What does the public get wrong about Lizzo? "I think there's a long list," the pop star said as she sat down with Gayle King for an exclusive interview airing Monday on "CBS Mornings."

"I think people don't understand that I'm always trying to help," she said. "I think people tone-police me a little bit … and I think that they think I'm always complaining or I'm always angry or I'm always shouting. And I'm like, no, I'm talking very calmly and everything that I'm talking about is meant to be helpful."

She continued: "And I think that people misunderstand that about me a lot and they'll be like, eh, here comes Lizzo complaining again. I'm like, I'm not complaining. I'm just shining a light. But once I realized that that's how people are gonna take it, I've just decided to stop."

Lizzo, whose new album drops June 5, added: "I'm like, 'Y'all not gonna take it the way I want you to take it, so let me just put it in the music.'"

Watch more of King's interview with Lizzo Monday at 7a ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.