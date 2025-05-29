Driver accused of plowing vehicle into crowd at Liverpool soccer parade identified and charged by police

Liverpool car ramming incident not being treated as terrorism, official says

A 53-year-old British man who injured nearly 80 people when his car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team's Premier League championship was charged Thursday with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, a prosecutor said.

Paul Doyle was also charged with dangerous driving and other charges, Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said. Doyle is a local businessman and father of three, the BBC reported Thursday.

Last week, police said he was being held on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving after taking drugs.

Police said 79 people were injured, with at least 50 treated at hospitals. They ranged in age from 9 to 78. Seven people remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade, on Monday May 26, 2025. Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images

The city had been celebrating Liverpool's record-tying 20th title when the driver turned down a street full of fans and joy quickly turned to tragedy. Police said they believed Doyle dodged a road block by tailing an ambulance responding to a report of a person in cardiac arrest.

Eyewitness video showed scenes of horror as the car struck and tossed a person in the air who was draped in a Liverpool flag. The car then swerved into a sea of people packed on the side of the road.

Merseyside Police said the driver was believed to have acted alone and they did not suspect terrorism.

One of Doyle's neighbors told the BBC the area was swarmed by police late Monday.

"I came out late on Monday night and there's police everywhere. Looking around all the houses, so I had a thought - imagine if it was him?" the neighbor told the BBC. "I thought it was him but I didn't believe that it was. I see him all the time walking up and down with his two sons and his dog. He's just a normal person."