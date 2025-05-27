Suspect in Liverpool parade car ramming held on suspicion of attempted murder, driving on drugs

Liverpool car ramming incident not being treated as terrorism, official says

A man held for driving into Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their club's Premier League win on Monday is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving after taking drugs, police in the northwest England city said Tuesday. Eleven people remained hospitalized in stable condition a day after more than 50 were injured in the incident.

Police said very quickly after the incident on Liverpool's crowed Water Street that they had arrested a White 53-year-old man from the Liverpool area. He had been driving the minivan that followed an ambulance through a lifted downtown road-block and then plowed into the crowd, Merseyside police said.

The police said the man was able to follow the ambulance through the roadblock as it raced to respond to a report of someone having a suspected heart attack. They said there had been no intelligence to warn of the incident, and that it was not being treated as suspected terrorism.

Emergency vehicles and personnel are seen around a minivan that was driven into a crowd in central Liverpool, nothern England, during a parade, May 26, 2025.

The police stressed that the investigation remained ongoing, and they asked the public to not share distressing images online or spread misinformation.

The suspect has not been identified by the police. He remained in custody on Tuesday, pending any formal charges being filed.

Police were called to the scene in central Liverpool, more than 200 miles northwest of London, at about 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) on Monday following reports of a car colliding with "a number of pedestrians," the Merseyside Police initially said on social media.

David Kitchen of the North West Ambulance Service said Monday that 27 patients were taken to the hospital in total, including four children. Three of the victims were treated for serious injuries, Kitchen said.

First responders rescued three adults and a child who were found trapped under a vehicle, according to Merseyside Fire Chief Nick Searle.

Tens of thousands of fans had gathered for the Monday afternoon parade, lining the streets to watch Liverpool's players display the Premier League trophy as they were driven slowly past on an open-top bus, The Associated Press reported. Liverpool's last league title came in 2020, but pandemic restrictions prevented a celebration at the time.

Tucker Reals Tucker Reals is CBSNews.com's foreign editor, based in the CBS News London bureau. He has worked for CBS News since 2006, prior to which he worked for The Associated Press in Washington, D.C., and London.

and contributed to this report.