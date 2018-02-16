Live updates: Winter Olympics results – Friday

The first week of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games are over. Week Two kicks off Friday with American sensation Lindsey Vonn set to make her 2018 Winter Olympics debut in the women's super-G. Also, Nathan Chen tries to shake of Thursday night's performance in the men's figure skating long program. Women quarterfinals ice hockey games, skeleton and freestyle skiing are also on the primetime docket for tonight.

Stay up-to-date with the latest updates from Pyeongchang Friday night with CBS News.

Tonight's Winter Olympics TV Schedule:

Here are all the Olympic events you can watch tonight.

5-8 p.m. -- Men's Curling: USA vs. Denmark, CNBC



7-8 p.m. -- Olympic Ice, NBCSN



8–10:10 p.m. -- Figure Skating (Men's gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)



8 p.m.-midnight -- Figure Skating (Men's gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)



8 p.m.-midnight -- Women's Alpine Skiing (Super G gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)



8 p.m.-midnight -- Women's Freestyle Skiing (aerials gold medal final), NBC



8 p.m.-midnight -- Women's Skeleton (competition), NBC



10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Women's Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), CBNC (LIVE)



10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. -- Men's Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Czech Republic, NBCSN (LIVE)

