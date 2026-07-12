U.S. and world leaders pay tribute to Lindsey Graham following sudden death

Washington — Tributes began pouring in early Sunday as foreign leaders and American politicians reacted to the death of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who died after a "brief and sudden illness" Saturday.

Graham, a four-term senator and outspoken foreign policy hawk, was 71. He passed away Saturday evening, his office announced. No further details about his death were immediately available.

The unexpected news sent shockwaves through Washington and beyond.

President Trump called Graham "one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known."

"He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!" the president said in a post on Truth Social, adding that details and arrangements would follow.

Mr. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday morning to talk about Graham's legacy.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said "my heart is heavy this morning to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague."

"Lindsey's long and dedicated service in the Air Force and in Congress carried him to far-flung regions of the world," the Republican leader said in a post on X. "He was a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause."

Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said Graham "fought passionately for the Palmetto State," adding that his "influence on the federal judiciary, our national defense, and his beloved South Carolina will be felt for generations."

The majority leader called Graham a "trusted adviser and colleague to me and many others, and numerous presidents and heads of state have relied on his counsel."

Graham's relationships with world leaders were on display Sunday as they paid tribute to his work and friendship.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met with Graham days ago in Kyiv, called the South Carolina Republican "a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer," adding that "America and the world have lost a determined leader."

"He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed," Zelenskyy said. "We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations. We met twice in just the past week."

While in Kyiv, Graham announced that lawmakers had reached an agreement with the White House on a Russian sanctions bill the president would support, perhaps Graham's final major achievement.

Graham was also a backer of the U.S.-Israel alliance and favored a hardline stance toward Iran. Early Sunday, Netanyahu called Graham a "great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine."

"Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world," Netayahu said in a post on X. "Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

In a Sunday morning interview on Fox News, Netanyahu said he valued Graham's "candor" and "honesty."

"There was no BS. He just was so direct. And if he wanted to tell you something that you may not like, he would just do it," the Israeli prime minister said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Graham a "great American patriot" and a "true friend of Israel" on X.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said he is "so sad to learn of the sudden passing of my friend Lindsey Graham."

"He was a powerful advocate for America who believed strongly in the NATO Alliance and was actively working to bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine," Rutte wrote. "My thoughts are with his family, friends, and terrific team. I will miss him dearly."