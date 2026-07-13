South Carolina governor to announce appointment for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat Monday

Washington — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to announce his appointment to fill the vacancy in the Senate left by Sen. Lindsey Graham's death.

McMaster, a Republican, will hold a 4 p.m. press conference from his office in Columbia, the governor's office announced. The person McMaster selects will serve until at least Jan. 3, finishing Graham's current term.

Graham was also running for reelection this fall, and a special Republican primary election will be held on Aug. 11 to determine who will replace him on the ballot. The candidate who wins in November will secure a full six-year term.

Graham died Saturday at the age of 71, and a medical examiner's preliminary findings suggested the cause was aortic dissection, which involves a tear in the main artery from the heart.

On Monday morning, President Trump threw his endorsement behind Graham's younger sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve the rest of his term. Graham took legal guardianship of his sister when she was 13 after both of their parents died within 15 months of each other.

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina told "CBS Mornings" that Nordone "would be a wonderful placeholder." Scott has spoken to Nordone multiple times over the past 24 hours, a source familiar with the talks told CBS News. Scott is expected to be on hand for the announcement later Monday, and the interim senator is set to be sworn in on Wednesday.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is another potential contender for the appointment, along with Republican Rep. Ralph Norman. But McMaster may be hesitant to choose a sitting House member since Republicans hold such a narrow majority in the lower chamber.