Trump backs Lindsey Graham's sister as his replacement to finish Senate term

Washington — President Trump recommended on Monday that South Carolina's governor appoint the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve out the rest of his term in the Senate.

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham's wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!"

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Monday to reflect on Graham's "life and service" and announce an appointment to fill the vacancy. His replacement would serve at least until January, when his current term expires.

Graham, who never married and did not have children, had a close relationship with his sister. Their mother died in 1976, when Graham was 20 and Nordone was 12. Less than two years later, their father died of a heart attack. Graham, then 22, adopted his then-13-year-old sister.

Graham's counterpart in the upper chamber, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, said on "CBS Mornings" earlier Monday that Graham's sister "would be a wonderful placeholder."

The late senator had also been seeking reelection in November. A special election to determine Graham's replacement on the ballot will be held on Aug. 11.