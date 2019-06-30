Sen. Lindsey Graham issues warning: "Underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril"

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham warned people to "underestimate Joe Biden at your own peril." But Graham told "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan that Biden has "got to up his game" before the next Democratic debate.

Graham, who is a longtime friend of Biden's and served in the Senate with him for six years, also predicted that Kamala Harris will be a "force to be reckoned with."

Harris delivered a blow to Biden on the second night of the first debates when she criticized his recent comments about working with segregationist senators, along with Biden's opposition in the 1970s to federally mandated busing. Harris started out her remarks by saying "I don't believe you are a racist," but said "it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country."

When confronted by Harris, Biden said she mischaracterized his position.

Graham said: "Anybody that knows Joe Biden, there's not a racist bone in his body."

"But the narrative is that maybe it's not his time and that he's not up to the task," Graham said. "The policy options being presented to the country by the leading contenders on the Democratic side are their biggest problem. Pretty liberal, pretty extreme. But when it comes to Joe Biden, I think the next debate, he's got to change the narrative."

Graham went on to compliment Harris saying: "She's got game. She is very talented, she's very smart and she'll be a force to be reckoned with."