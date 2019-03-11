High school baseball coach and wife fatally electrocuted at school's baseball field

A Florida high school's baseball coach and his wife were killed by electrocution while trying to install a scoreboard on the school's baseball field, a school board member said. Liberty County School Board Member Kyle Peddie told the Tallahassee Democrat that coach Corey Crum and his wife Shana Crum died Sunday.

"No one would ever expect this to happen," Liberty County Sheriff Eddie Joe White told CBS affiliate WCTV. "The only way to describe it is just a tragic, horrific accident."

Peddie told the newspaper the couple, parents and players were helping replace a scoreboard destroyed by Hurricane Michael in October. Corey Crum came into contact with an electrical line while he was on a lift.

Shana Crum rushed to help her husband and was also electrocuted, Peddie told the paper. The couple died at the baseball field, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The couple's son, who plays on the county's middle school baseball team, was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital, WCTV reports. Students who witnessed the incident were transported to the high school's gym, where grief counselors were made available to them, according to the sheriff's office.

Peddie told the Democrat that Corey Crum's brother Randall Crum spoke with players at the gym. Randall Crum said his brother would have wanted them to do their best.

"It was remarkable to see a man that just lost his brother come and talk to the boys and he did that with great resolve," Peddie told the paper. "It was something to behold."