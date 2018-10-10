Hurricane Michael turns deadly as storm moves over Georgia — live updates
Hurricane Michael has killed at least one person as it continues to move inland over the Southeast. The storm made landfall on the Florida Panhandle Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The intense Category 4 hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph when it crashed ashore near Mexico Beach, a lightly populated tourist town about midway along the Panhandle.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) described Michael as "potentially catastrophic." Debris is strewn across miles of Florida's coastline: Roofs and awnings peeled back from buildings, pieces of homes scattered amid snapped trees and downed power lines, chunks of beaches washed away.
The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office in Florida said Wednesday evening that one person was killed by a falling tree during the storm.
As of 7 p.m., Michael was about 35 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to the NHC.
Nearly 30 million people in the Southeast were in its crosshairs. Strong winds and rains will thrash Georgia and North and South Carolina, including areas that got a drenching last month from Hurricane Florence.
Approximately 288,502 customers are without power in Florida, as well as 40,557 customers in Georgia and 41,001 in Alabama.
Hurricane history: first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Florida's Panhandle since record-keeping began in 1851. With a minimum pressure of 919 millibars in the hurricane's eye, it was the third most intense hurricane landfall in the U.S. in recorded history
Wind speeds at 7 p.m.: 100 mph, with gusts topping 60 mph at several Georgia airports
Current location: 35 miles west-southwest of Albany, Georgia
High tides: storm surge of 6 feet up to 14 feet forecast for Florida's Panhandle and Big Bend
Get out: roughly 375,000 people in Florida warned to evacuate
Staying safe: nearly 6,700 people took refuge in 54 shelters in Florida
Power outages: 370,060 customers without power in Florida, Alabama and Georgia
Food and water: 1.5 million ready-to-eat meals, 1 million gallons of water and 40,000 10-pound bags of ice ready for distribution
Gov. Rick Scott: "100 percent is focused on search and rescue"
Florida Gov. Rick Scott held a briefing at 6 p.m. ET hour to say officials are "100 percent focused on search and rescue."
He had earlier warned Floridians: "We are still in the midst of a Category 4 catastrophic and historic storm."
Power outages widespread in Florida, Georgia, Alabama
CBS News reports approximately 288,502 customers are without power in Florida, approximately 40,557 customers without power in Georgia and approximately 41,001 customers without power in Alabama.
Duke Energy, the country's No. 2 power company that has customers in the path of Hurricane Michael, said the storm could cause some 300,000 to 500,000 power outages. "Complete power restoration from a storm of this magnitude could take several days," the company wrote on its website.
Latest Hurricane Michael forecast as of 5 p.m. ET
The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Michael is moving further inland, but it remains an extremely dangerous hurricane with many different hazards.
NHC reports in its latest advisory there is "life-threatening storm surge" along portions of the Florida Panhandle, Big Bend and Nature Coast. They pointed out the worst of it will be located between Tyndall Air Force Base and Aucilla River -- where 5 to 10 feet of surge is ongoing.
NHC also mentioned that Michael will continue to produce "life-threatening flash flooding" in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend regions and into portions of southeast Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina and southeast Virginia.
NHC warned Michael will produce "life-threatening hurricane-force winds" across portions of the Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama and southwestern Georgia tonight as the "core of the hurricane continues to move inland."
Florida governor: "Continue sheltering in place"
Florida Gov. Rick Scott used a tweet to warn Floridians: "We are still in the midst of a Category 4 catastrophic and historic storm."
"Stay inside until directed further so that our recovery teams can move in as quickly as possible," he added.
Trump heads to Pennsylvania for campaign rally
President Trump is sticking to his campaign schedule as Hurricane Michael rakes across Florida. The president left the Oval Office at 3:52 p.m. ET on his way to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a "Make America Great Again" rally, CBS News' Sara Cook reports.
"I cannot disappoint the thousands of people that are there - and the thousands that are going," Mr. Trump said on Twitter. The rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.
The president waved to White House reporters, but didn't respond to questions as he walked to Marine One, Cook reports. Earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump said that he may visit areas affected by Michael early next week.
Michael to stay strong despite moving inland
The director of the National Hurricane Center said Michael was going to keep its strength even as it moves into Alabama and Georgia. By 4 p.m. ET, Michael had top sustained winds of 140 mph as its core moved over Florida's Panhandle, down from 150 mph an hour earlier.
Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, earlier Wednesday afternoon with 155 mph winds. The hurricane center's Director Ken Graham said that when a storm comes ashore with winds that strong, "it's going to stay a hurricane for a while."
Michael's large size means its winds will continue pushing storm surge inland as well. The hurricane center said a National Ocean Service water level station in Apalachicola has reported storm surge of nearly 8 feet above ground.
Nearly 6,700 people in Florida shelters, gov. says
Nearly 6,700 people were in Florida shelters as Hurricane Michael was making landfall, according to a statement from Gov. Rick Scott's office. The state had 54 shelters open.
The state estimated that more than 375,000 Floridians were ordered to evacuate, but officials had expressed concerns about people not heeding evacuation orders. On Wednesday morning, Scott announced that it was too late for people in coastal areas to evacuate and that they should seek shelter instead.
At noon ET, 29,981 power customers had lost electricity, according to Scott's statement. Duke Energy had said Tuesday that it expected between 100,000 and 200,000 of its customers in the Panhandle to lose power.
Michael intensified as it was making landfall
The National Hurricane Center said Michael intensified as it was making landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, pushing a deadly storm surge and whipping the coast with 155 mph winds. Less than an hour before the storm made landfall, the hurricane center said Michael had top sustained winds of 150 mph.
Forecasters mark landfall as the place and time when the center of the eye strikes land. Minutes earlier, Michael's eyewall came ashore between Panama City and St. Vincent Island, and the hurricane center warned everyone inside the relative calm of the eye not to venture outside.
Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 45 miles from the center. Those winds were tearing some buildings apart in Panama City Beach.
One beachfront structure under construction could be seen collapsing, and metal roofing material flew sideways across parking lots amid sheets of rain.