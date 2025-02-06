LG Electronics recalls ranges after dozens of fires burn people, property and pets

About 500,000 ranges sold nationwide are being recalled after dozens of fires burned property, people and pets, LG Electronics said Wednesday in a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves ranges with front-mounted knobs that can be turned accidentally, with CPSC receiving at least 86 reports of unintentional activation. The recalled ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires, with at least five causing extensive property damage totaling more than $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and at least three of the fires involved the deaths of pets, according to the federal agency.

Found at appliance stores including Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and online at LG.com, the recalled ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650, depending on the model. Manufactured in Mexico and Korea by LG Electronics Inc. of Korea, the ranges were imported by the company's U.S. subsidiary, based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Model and serial numbers involved in the recall can be found here.

Owners of the recalled ranges should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the lock out/control lock function on the range panel to disable activation of the heating elements when not in use.

"Keep children and pets away"

"Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use," the recall notice stated.

LG Electronics can be reached at 800-399-3265 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday, or by email at lgrange.recall@lge.com, or at https://lgecares.com/rangerecall.

The issue seemingly extends beyond one brand, as evidenced by Samsung's summertime recall of more than 1.1 million ranges sold nationwide after about 250 fires injured dozens and killed at least seven pets.

According to the agency, CPSC was "aware of incidents where houses burned, and people died from house fires started by range knobs accidentally turned on whether from people bumping into the knobs or pets activating the range. The issues affect both gas and electric ranges," the federal agency stated in a summary of a June 27 working group meeting.

Between 2018 and May 30 of 2024, CPSC data shows there were 338 incidents involving a range or cooktop accidentally being activated, involving 10 manufacturers. Two of those incidents led to fatalities, while 31 resulted in nonfatal injuries, according to the agency.

"Additionally, CPSC staff have found two other fatal incidents where a range was accidentally turned on when a knob was bumped, but the manufacturer is unknown."

A video taken in 2024 appeared to illustrate the risks, with home security footage showing a dog jumping toward a stove briefly and turning on the burner, with its flames igniting a nearby cardboard box. The Colorado Springs, Colorado, homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation, and his family was temporarily displaced by the June 26 fire, CBS affiliate KKTV reported.