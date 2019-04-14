Lena Headey talks about Cersei blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor

Anderson Cooper speaks with Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who play Cersei and Jaime Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Below is a transcript.
Anderson Cooper: Do you know how many people you have killed in this show?
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: You? (LAUGH)
Lena Headey: Well, not-- I think indirectly maybe a lot.
Anderson Cooper: Indirectly?
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: How is that indirectly? Like, are you saying the general who makes the-- gives the orders--
Lena Headey: Just-- s-- yes. She didn't actually, you know, wield--
Anderson Cooper: You blew up that entire--
Lena Headey: Yeah, but come on. They deserved it. (LAUGH)
Anderson Cooper: Well no, I'm not saying they didn't serve it but you did b-- (LAUGH) I mean, that's a lotta people all in one fell swoop.
Lena Headey: Yeah.
Anderson Cooper: And you're in this, (LAUGH) like, battle outfit like you're ready to blow up a temple.
Lena Headey: It's the blowing up a temple outfit.
Anderson Cooper: It's the blowing up a temple-- (LAUGHTER)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: With a glass of wine, yeah.
Anderson Cooper: Yeah, with a glass of wine.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Of course.
Lena Headey: Yeah, and there's a little bit of breeze (LAUGHTER) that comes in. She's like, (LAUGH) "It's done--"
Anderson Cooper: I mean, that was-- it's-- (LAUGH) --when you look at a scene like that what-- what do you think?
Lena Headey: The big thing for me was h-- having a sense of humor in Cersei that allows her to be more human. And I-- and I-- like, moments like that she's never been happier. And that's-- but that's funny to watch in a twisted way, because those are her joyful moments, when she feels like she's on top of everything, no one can really touch her physically, emotionally, any other way. I mean that's why she wears that-- that stuff as well, is it gives off, like, a "don't touch me." But those are her moments of pure delight. You know, I mean, if Joffrey was doing recital at school versus, "Can I go and watch that?" she'd l-- rather go and watch that. (LAUGH) But she does love him. It's just that that gives her more joy--
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: But you also know that when that happens, you know that the next scene's gonna be-- then she's gonna pay for it, right? And the next scene right after that is you see her son commit suicide.
Lena Headey: Yes.
Anderson Cooper: So there's a price for it?
Lena Headey: Always a price.
The video above was edited by Will Croxton.