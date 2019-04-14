Lena Headey talks about Cersei blowing up the Great Sept of Baelor

"Moments like that, she's never been happier," actor Lena Headey says about her "Game of Thrones" character, Cersei Lannister, watching the destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor

Lena Headey on blowing up the Great Sept

Anderson Cooper speaks with Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who play Cersei and Jaime Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Below is a transcript.

Anderson Cooper: Do you know how many people you have killed in this show?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: You? (LAUGH)

Lena Headey: Well, not-- I think indirectly maybe a lot.

Anderson Cooper: Indirectly?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: How is that indirectly? Like, are you saying the general who makes the-- gives the orders--

Lena Headey: Just-- s-- yes. She didn't actually, you know, wield--

Anderson Cooper: You blew up that entire--

Lena Headey: Yeah, but come on. They deserved it. (LAUGH)

Anderson Cooper: Well no, I'm not saying they didn't serve it but you did b-- (LAUGH) I mean, that's a lotta people all in one fell swoop.

Lena Headey: Yeah.

Anderson Cooper: And you're in this, (LAUGH) like, battle outfit like you're ready to blow up a temple.

Lena Headey: It's the blowing up a temple outfit.

Anderson Cooper: It's the blowing up a temple-- (LAUGHTER)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: With a glass of wine, yeah.

Anderson Cooper: Yeah, with a glass of wine.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Of course.

Lena Headey: Yeah, and there's a little bit of breeze (LAUGHTER) that comes in. She's like, (LAUGH) "It's done--"

Anderson Cooper: I mean, that was-- it's-- (LAUGH) --when you look at a scene like that what-- what do you think?

Lena Headey: The big thing for me was h-- having a sense of humor in Cersei that allows her to be more human. And I-- and I-- like, moments like that she's never been happier. And that's-- but that's funny to watch in a twisted way, because those are her joyful moments, when she feels like she's on top of everything, no one can really touch her physically, emotionally, any other way. I mean that's why she wears that-- that stuff as well, is it gives off, like, a "don't touch me." But those are her moments of pure delight. You know, I mean, if Joffrey was doing recital at school versus, "Can I go and watch that?" she'd l-- rather go and watch that. (LAUGH) But she does love him. It's just that that gives her more joy--

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: But you also know that when that happens, you know that the next scene's gonna be-- then she's gonna pay for it, right? And the next scene right after that is you see her son commit suicide.

Lena Headey: Yes.

Anderson Cooper: So there's a price for it?

Lena Headey: Always a price.

