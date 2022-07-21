9 injured in shuttle bus crash at Los Angeles International Airport

Nine people were injured, two of which were in "at least serious condition," after a traffic accident involving a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), the L.A. Fire Department said. The other seven people were taken to the hospital with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," LAFD said.

The crash occurred around 12:21 p.m. local time on the airport's lower level, CBS Los Angeles reports. The bus was carrying 23 passengers and one driver, LAFD said.

All injuries were sustained by people who were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Aerial video from CBS Los Angeles showed dozens of passengers sitting along a construction area fence alongside the disabled bus with their luggage. The front of the bus appeared to have hit a pole in a tightly curved section of the roadway, CBS Los Angeles reports.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or what specific injuries any of the passengers sustained.