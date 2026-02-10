Laila Edwards talks about "incredible honor" to be the first Black woman on U.S. women's Olympic hockey team

Laila Edwards told "CBS Mornings it's "an incredible honor" to be the first Black woman to play on the U.S. women's ice hockey team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

"You know, I get to be the first of something and a role model for others," Edwards said.

The 22-year-old made history when she made her Olympic debut on Thursday, helping Team USA notch a 5-1 win over the Czech Republic in its first preliminary round match. The University of Wisconsin senior turned Olympian plays defense, the polar opposite of her first time on the ice at 3 years old.

"I started with figure skating. It was my dad's plan all along just to make the transition to hockey easier, even though I had no idea while I was doing it," Edwards said, adding she liked the sport but wasn't "the biggest fan of the outfits."

"The tutus and the puffy. Yeah, no, I wasn't a fan," Edwards said.

Edwards started playing ice hockey at 5 years old and quickly stood out not only for her skills, but also as the only girl on her team.

"I definitely felt like I belonged, but there were times where there's a bit of intimidation, just being the only girl on my team. I was such a tomboy. I was basically one of them," she recalled.

Breaking barriers in U.S. women's hockey

It didn't take long for the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native to become one of the best women's hockey players in the nation. In 2023, Edwards became the first African American player to join the U.S. women's national hockey team.

Now, she's making history again at the Olympics in Italy.

Edwards said all her worries and stress go away when she puts on her hockey gear and steps out on the ice.

"It's cliché, but it's my safe space where I just feel like I can be myself and do what I love, along a lot of really good athletes and against good athletes," she said.

When asked what advice she would give to girls who want to play ice hockey but are on the fence, she said, "There's no rule book that says hockey is for boys. You know, there's no reason you shouldn't do it if you love it. I think that's with everything in life."

That relentless mindset has prepared Edwards for her biggest goal yet.

Edwards said she's thankful to represent Team USA at the Winter Olympics.

"I have had so many people help me get here, and especially my family. They sacrificed time, money, you know, experiences," Edwards said. "This is my best way of trying to say thank you…making them proud while representing our country."