These states and hometowns have the most Team USA athletes going to the 2026 Winter Olympics

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee is sending its biggest Winter Olympics team ever to the 2026 Games in Italy — 232 athletes representing 32 home states.

The CBS News data team mapped the home states of the athletes to identify which states had the most representation.

Colorado leads with 30 athletes, followed by Minnesota, which is home to 24, and California, with 19.

States with the fewest competitors include Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota and Washington, D.C., each with just one, while 18 states have no athletes on the team.

Three team members listed hometowns in other countries, hailing from New Zealand, Canada and Ukraine. Also, three alternate athletes are not included in the official count.

The team will include 98 returning Olympians who have won a combined 22 gold medals, according to the committee.

Thirty-two athletes previously competed at the Youth Olympic Games, with 20 of them making their Olympic debut this week.

This roster surpasses the 228 American athletes who competed at PyeongChang in the 2018 Winter Games — though Summer Olympic teams are even bigger.

Number of athletes from each state

Alaska, 6

Arizona, 2

California, 19

Colorado, 30

Connecticut, 3

Florida, 5

Georgia, 1

Idaho, 5

Illinois, 9

Indiana, 1

Iowa, 1

Maine, 3

Maryland, 2

Massachusetts, 12

Michigan, 15

Minnesota, 24

Missouri, 4

Montana, 2

New Hampshire, 3

New Jersey, 4

New York, 14

North Dakota, 1

Ohio, 7

Oregon, 4

Pennsylvania, 7

Texas, 4

Utah, 17

Vermont, 4

Virginia, 3

Washington, 7

Washington, D.C., 1

Wisconsin, 6

Wyoming, 3

Searchable database of Team USA's hometowns

The map and chart below show the communities where Team USA's athletes hail from. Park City, Utah, a renowned ski destination, stands out with the most at 11, followed by Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Lake Placid, New York; and Anchorage, Alaska. Search to see if any of this year's Olympians share your hometown.