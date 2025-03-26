Lady Gaga announces Mayhem tour for 2025. Here are details on dates, locations, tickets and more.

Lady Gaga fans won't have to wait too much longer to see the singer perform. The superstar announced the dates for her 2025 "Mayhem Ball" tour on social media Wednesday, writing, " I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going."

The Grammy-award winner said the tour, beginning this summer, will feature music from her hit album MAYHEM, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released March 7.

She will make just five U.S. stops during the span of her monthslong tour: Las Vegas, Seattle, New York City, Chicago and Miami.

Mayhem Ball tour dates start July 16-18 in Las Vegas, followed by Seattle, Aug. 6-7.

Lady Gaga appears on "Saturday Night Live" on March 8, 2025. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Lady Gaga said her team chose to perform in arenas for this tour instead of stadium venues "to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums." She said the show is "designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it."

After Las Vegas and Seattle, Gaga heads to New York City to play three performances on August 22, 23 and 26 at Madison Square Garden. Then there will be two dates in Miami and a stop in Toronto before she zigzags to Chicago, then hops across the pond to the United Kingdom and Europe. She hits London, Barcelona and Berlin before ending in Paris in November.

Presale ticket sales start on Monday. General public sales begin April 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, and there is also a Ticketmaster Artist Sign-Up Window until 8 a.m. Sunday.

"See you soon, monsters." Lady Gaga wrote.

Full list of Lady Gaga tour dates for 2025

July 16 in Las Vegas, NV

July 18 in Las Vegas, NV

August 6 in Seattle, WA

August 7 in Seattle, WA

August 22 in New York, NY

August 23 in New York, NY

August 26 in New York, NY

August 31 in Miami, FL

September 1 in Miami, FL

September 10 in Toronto, ON

September 11 in Toronto, ON

September 15 in Chicago, IL

September 17 in Chicago, IL

September 29 in London, UK

September 30 in London, UK

October 2 in London, UK

October 7 in Manchester, UK

October 12 in Stockholm, Sweden

October 13 in Stockholm, Sweden

October 19 in Milan, Italy

October 20 in Milan, Italy

October 28 in Barcelona, Spain

October 29 in Barcelona, Spain

November 4 in Berlin, Germany

November 5 in Berlin, Germany

November 9 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 11 in Antwerp, Belgium

November 13 in Lyon, France

November 14 in Lyon, France

November 17 in Paris, France

November 18 in Paris, France

November 20 in Paris, France