Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 states due to trace amounts of almonds not listed on label

Lactaid, a brand of lactose-free dairy milk, has been recalled in 27 states by Massachusetts-based HP Hood LLC because the product may contain trace amounts of almonds that are not listed on the label, according to a recall issued by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the products are consumed, the FDA said.

The 96-ounce containers of Lactaid Milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18, and located in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The recall applies to a limited number of Lactaid Milk in plastic containers with the code 51-4109 P2 paired with specific "best by dates," which can be found on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website.

The issue was discovered as a result of "routine maintenance programs" which revealed the potential for the trace amounts of almond, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who bought the product can return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or call Hood Consumer Affairs at 1-800-242-2423.

