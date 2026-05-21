Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, dies at 41 after severe illness, family says

Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died Thursday after being hospitalized with what his family called a "severe illness." He was 41.

"We are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," his family, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing said in a joint statement. "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation."

Busch, originally from Las Vegas, holds the record for most wins in the top three NASCAR divisions, and won Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019. He was in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle Busch walks onstage during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, 2026, in Dover, Delaware. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

According Richard Childress Racing, Buch has 63 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and held an all-time NASCAR record with 19 consecutive seasons with a victory from 2004 to 2023.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series," the statement said. "His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'"

The news comes 11 days after Busch radioed into his crew near the end of a Cup Series race at Watkins Glen asking a doctor to give him a "shot" after he finished the race. According to the TV broadcast, Busch had been struggling with a sinus cold that was exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course.

Busch finished the race in eighth place.

Busch competed at Dover in Delaware last weekend and won the Trucks Series race for Richard Childress Racing. He finished 17th at the NASCAR All-Star race.

"Absolute shock. Very hard to process," veteran NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski posted on social media.

NASCAR driver and former teammate Denny Hamlin posted on social media: "Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

A polarizing figure known as "Rowdy" and "Wild Thing" for his post-race fights, regular feuds with other drivers and sometimes outlandish behavior, the multi-talented Busch stormed on the Cup Series scene in 2005 by winning Rookie of the Year.

From Las Vegas, Busch experienced unrivaled success across NASCAR's three national series winning a combined 234 Cup, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Trucks Series races. Along with his 63 Cup victories, he had 102 O'Reilly Auto Parts wins and 69 Trucks victories — both records.

Busch is the younger brother of Kurt Busch, a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

Kyle Busch was said to be ready to race at NASCAR's top level at 16, but a cigarette settlement banned his debut and he had to wait until he was a 18. At the time, Kurt Busch said, "If you think I'm good, wait until you see my brother." Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and children Brexton and Lennix.