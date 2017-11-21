Prosecutors won't seek death penalty in Alaska cruise death

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Federal prosecutors in Alaska do not plan to seek the death penalty in the case of a Utah man accused of killing his wife during a cruise in Alaska.

Kenneth Manzanares has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, in July. He has pleaded not guilty.

While the state of Alaska does not have capital punishment, the death occurred while the ship was in U.S. waters.

Kristy Manzanares was found July 25 in a cabin on a Princess Cruises' ship, which had left Seattle two days earlier for a seven-day, roundtrip cruise. The ship was off Alaska at the time of the incident.

In a July affidavit, FBI Special Agent Michael Watson said witnesses saw blood on Kenneth Manzanares' hands and clothes. One witness said Manzanares told him: "She would not stop laughing at me," according to the affidavit.

Passengers told CBS News' Jamie Yuccas that the couple involved was traveling with a large group that included their children.

Little has been released about the case since then. Attorneys have cited "voluminous" amounts of discovery, including eyewitness statements and medical examiner and toxicology reports, to review.

The U.S. attorney's office announced its decision to not pursue the death penalty in a court filing, dated Friday.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for next week.