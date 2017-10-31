Kristen Bell wears Elsa costume from "Frozen" to match daughter

It's no secret that parents make great sacrifices. Just ask Kristen Bell.

The actress, who starred in "Bad Moms," showed that she's willing to do whatever it takes to give her daughter a happy Halloween. Bell dressed as Elsa from "Frozen" to match her daughter, though she voices Elsa's sister in the hit animated movie.

On Tuesday, Bell posted a photo of herself in costume looking very exasperated and wrote, "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween."

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Bell did not post a photo of her daughter. She and husband Dax Shepard have said before that they try to keep their two daughters out of the spotlight.

It sounds like Bell's older daughter, Lincoln, who is 4, has matured a bit since last December, when Bell told CBS News that her daughters did not watch "Frozen."

She said, "I put it on for them and it was a little too scary. They like the characters but they don't really watch the movie."

"Frozen 2" is set for a 2019 release. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," a spinoff short, will be released in 3D in theaters along with Pixar's "Coco" on Nov. 22.