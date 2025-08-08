Growing concern about the supplement kratom's possible side effects, risk of addiction The supplement known as kratom can be found in products from drinks to pills and powders and brewed tea leaves. While marketed as an energy booster, relaxant and pain reliever, there is growing concern about the safety of it. The supplement has been blamed for addiction, seizures and even deaths. Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced plans for a crackdown on one kratom compound. The American Kratom Association told CBS News that it advocates for regulations that aim to keep dangerous kratom products off the market.