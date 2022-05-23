Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold star-studded wedding in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held a star-studded wedding in Italy on Sunday, after several days of celebration with family leading up to the main event. Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, were joined by their famous families as well as some celebrity friends at their Positano nuptials.

According to Instagram posts, boats took wedding guests to the venue, which was decked out with with a red carpet, roses and alter, and overlooking the water. The bride wore a white Dolce and Gabbana mini dress with an ornate vail depicting the Virgin Mary – a theme for her attire throughout the weekend.

Kardashian wore a black mini dress with a Virgin Mary emblem and black veil earlier in the weekend. Paparazzi photos captured her and her famous sisters galavanting through Positano, eating gelato and attending what appeared to be several get-togethers leading up to the wedding.

At the main event, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, appeared to walk her down the aisle. Her kids and Barker's also walked down the aisle together. At the altar, Barker wore a traditional black Dolce and Gabbana tux.

Kardashian, who has long starred on her family's reality TV show alongside her sisters, founded lifestyle blog Poosh. She shares kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick. This is her first marriage.

Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, was previously married to Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares children Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter, 22-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

The newlyweds posted several shots from the ceremony, both writing "happily ever after" in the caption. Their guests also posted photos from the ceremony and reception.

Famous friends in attendance included Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Barker's Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, and of course, the Kardashian-Jenner family and close friends who often appear on their reality show.

In one video, the Kardashian is seen wearing a white leather jacket that says "Mrs. Barker" on the back. It is unclear if she will legally change her last name.

The pair had a mock wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas after a night out at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. They also had a small ceremony at a court house in Santa Barbara a week before their Italian wedding, to legally get married in the U.S. first.

Having an overseas wedding also marks a personal development for Barker, who, prior to dating Kardashian, had not flown on an airplane for more than 20 years. In 2008, he and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein survived a small plane crash that killed four others.

The rocker avoided airplanes since then, until he posted a shot of him and Kardashian getting on a jet in 2021. "With you anything is possible," he wrote, seemingly crediting her for helping him get over his fear.