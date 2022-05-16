Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married — this time, legally. The pair tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The couple had a ceremony in Las Vegas last month at a chapel with an Elvis impersonator, although there was no marriage license.

Kardashian and Barker started dating last year after years of friendship, and got engaged on the beach in Santa Barbara last October.

unseen photo of kourtney and travis because i took it pic.twitter.com/7UOfIAuSTr — marisa pereyra🧚🏼‍♀️ (@maariisaabell) May 16, 2022

Photos show Kardashian in a short white dress and Barker in a black suit, with a car that had a traditional, homemade "Just Married" sign on the back and tin cans tied to the bumper. Kardashian's grandmother, MJ, who often appears on the family's reality show, was also seen in one of the photos taken by an eyewitness

Barker's dad was also there, an eyewitness told ET. "It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them," the witness said. Other people also saw the couple posing for photos outside of the courthouse.

Plans are reportedly in the works for a bigger celebration. "Kourtney and Travis are planning to have an actual wedding celebration in Italy very soon," a source told ET.

In addition to starring on her family's reality show — which recently moved to Hulu under the name "The Kardashians" — the eldest Kardashian daughter is also the founder of Poosh, a lifestyle and wellness website. Barker is the drummer of the band Blink-182.

After the Grammy Awards, which the couple attended, they had an "epic night" and visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram caption, sharing photos of the ceremony. "Practice makes perfect."

Kardashian, 43, is mother to Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. Barker 46, is father to Landon and Alabama Barker and stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya. It is unclear if their kids or which other family members were at the Santa Barbara nuptials. So far, neither the bride nor the groom has posted anything about it.