Klaus Teuber, creator behind popular Catan board game, dies at age 70

Klaus Teuber, the mastermind of the popular Catan board game, has died at the age of 70, his family and the company behind the game announced.

Teuber's family said in a statement on Catan's website that the game designer died after a short and serious illness on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Catan Studio said on Twitter their "hearts go out" Teuber's family during this "difficult time."

"While Klaus' contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend. His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the gaming community for years to come," Catan Studio said.

It is with profound sadness that we at CATAN Studio acknowledge the passing of Klaus Teuber, legendary game designer and creator of the beloved board game CATAN. Our hearts go out to Klaus' family during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/gPPIVtleHJ — CATAN - Official (@settlersofcatan) April 4, 2023

Originally called The Settlers of Catan, the multiplayer board game was published in 1995. It allows players to trade resources and build colonies on a fictional island until a player reaches a certain point total. Teuber's creation became a worldwide hit. The AP reported it sold tens of millions of copies and is available in 40 languages, and several spinoff and digital versions of the game were also created.

Teuber was born in the German town of Rai-Breitenbach and was a dental assistant before he took up designing board games in his basement. He told NPR in 2020 that he had "a lot of frustration" before deciding to change lanes.

"It was, for me, a little bit like a holiday to be at home and to develop games and, for me, to create my own worlds," he told the outlet.

Klaus Teuber, a dental technician from Darmstadt, presents his game "The Settlers of Catan," on Sept. 29, 1995, in Frankfurt, Germany. BERND KAMMERER / AP

Catan Studio urged fans to honor Teuber's memory by "pursuing your creative passions fearlessly" and "enjoying a game with your loved ones."

"Klaus' impact on the world of gaming will never be forgotten," the company said.