Kiss announce their farewell tour set to conclude in NYC

You may have one last chance to rock and roll all night with the legendary band Kiss.

The exuberant New York City glam rockers have announced their final tour ever after 50 years of performing together.

The North American leg of their End of the Road Tour will kick off in Texas in October and is set to conclude with back-to-back shows in the band's hometown at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Announcing - The Final 50 Shows.



Presale begins March 6th at 10am local time.



General Onsale begins March 10th at 10am local time.



Visit www.KISSOnline for all dates & details now.

"Kiss was born on 23rd Street. It's only taken us 50 years to go play the final shows 10 blocks away on 33rd Street, which is Madison Square Garden," the band's bass player, Gene Simmons, said on Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.

Lead singer Paul Stanley told Stern that this really is the band's swan song, after people questioned the postponement of the farewell tour, which had to be delayed two and a half years because of COVID-19.

The rock band, formed in 1973 in New York City, is known for their black and white face paint and massive hits "Rock And Roll All Nite," and "I Was Made For Lovin' You." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tickets go on sale on March 10 on livenation.com.