How the royal family is responding to the arrest of former Prince Andrew
King Charles released a statement Thursday saying "the law must take its course" following the arrest of his brother, former Prince Andrew, for suspected misconduct in public office revealed in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Former Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. CBS News royal contributor Julian Payne, who was the communications director for King Charles when he was Prince of Wales, breaks down how the royal family is reacting.