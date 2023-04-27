Want to head to London for King Charles' coronation? Here's what it will cost.

What to expect at the coronation of King Charles III

Throngs of U.S. fans of the British royal family eager to witness the coronation of King Charles III next week are expected to travel to the U.K. to watch the historic event in person.

Attendance at the May 6 ceremony at Westminster Abbey is an official state event and is by invitation only, with some 2,000 guests expected to participate. But people can still partake in the pageantry through guided tours of palaces and castles associated with the royal family and other regal traditions.

A recent survey by UK Inbound, a trade association focused on tourism, found that 16% of local businesses said they have seen an increase from international visitors in bookings or inquiries related to the King's coronation and the Eurovision Contest, an international song contest set to take place May 9 -13 in Liverpool.

For example, U.K.-based tour group Tours International has sold out its "King Charles III Coronation Tour," which includes a visit to Westminster Abbey — the site of the coronation, as well as opportunities to enjoy afternoon tea, see sites associated with the royal family and watch the King's coronation procession along The Mall in central London. The package even includes an "etiquette" workshop on drinking tea. One sample topic: Do you put milk in the teacup first or last?

First, of course, visitors need to get to England. Data from travel booking site Kayak shows searches for flights from the the U.S. to London during coronation weekend are up 40% compared to the same weekend last year. Travel app Hopper has recorded 14% more bookings to London over May 6 compared to the same weekend a year earlier.

Flights to London over coronation weekend currently average $786 per one-way ticket, up more than 7% compared to the same weekend in 2022.

"Without doubt there's an increased demand for flights to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation," Going CEO Scott Keyes told CBS MoneyWatch. "Air traffic to London Heathrow in the first quarter of 2023 had already recovered to 95% of 2019 levels, and I'd expect that figure to climb further amid the royal backdrop."

Public interest in the coronation also appears to be driving up the cost of lodging, with London hotels averaging $313 per night, compared to $222 a year ago, according to Hopper.

London hotel bookings for May 5-7 are up 64% over coronation weekend, compared to one year earlier, according to Expedia. Most of that demand is driven by U.S. tourism, followed by U.K. locals as well as visitors from Canada, Germany, France and Australia.

The Conrad London St. James is located a stone's throw from Westminster Abbey, making it a suitable destination for those looking to catch a glimpse of the procession. Rooms start at $326 per night for two people.

The Mayfair Townhouse, which is close to Buckingham Palace, is capitalizing on the coronation by charging guests for royal-themed surprises, welcome cocktails and souvenirs. Rooms start at $374 per night for two people.